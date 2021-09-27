Why was the Speaker not with him? Owaisi slams PM Modi's late night visit to under construction new Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE "If the PM goes alone and inspects the construction of Parliament, I believe it's wrong. Why wasn't he with PM Modi? PM should not have gone alone?," the AIMIM chief questioned.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his surprise visit to the construction site of the new Parliament in New Delhi and questioned why the PM was there without the Lok Sabha Speaker. He added that Modi had violated the principle of Separation of Powers, which is part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

"Parliament isn’t @PMOIndia’s domain. Why was he there without @loksabhaspeaker? Did Speaker permit him? This violates principle of Separation of Powers, which is part of Basic Structure of constitution. Maybe it was the jet lag from his US tour. It was AM there but PM was here..," Owaisi said on Twitter.

Owaisi further added that as per Supreme Court judgment, Parliament is the basic structure of the Constitution and the Theory of Separation of Powers says the executive can't interfere in the activities of the judiciary or legislature. "PM Modi is a part of that executive," he said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned from a 3-day US visit on Sunday, made a surprise late evening visit to the construction site of the new parliament building in New Delhi. The Prime Minister reached the site without prior intimation and security detail.

PM Modi reached the construction site at 8:45 pm, spent almost an hour and conducted a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new parliament building. The new building is part of the Central Vista project.

The construction of the building is expected to be completed in the second half of the next year. He spoke to people involved in the construction as he inspected the ongoing work, official sources said.

