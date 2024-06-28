Asaduddin Owaisi house vandalised: Speaker Om Birla summons Delhi Commissioner

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi house vandalised: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday summoned the Delhi Police Commissioner over AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's house vandalism incident. According to a police officer, four-five men reached Owaisi's 34 Ashoka Road residence located in Central Delhi and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house at about 9 pm on June 27.

According to reports, Om Birla met Owaisi in parliament and assured him of action. He has also summoned Delhi CP as the incident happened opposite to high-security zone and the option to police headquarters.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online in which one of the miscreants said that youth of the country should be united against the politician, who does not say "bharat mata ki jai". The Delhi Police however, reached the spot and removed the posters. By then, the men had gone away, an officer said.

According to reports, a row was sparked after Owaisi's said "Jai Palestine" while taking oath as a member of the Lok Sabha. "Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count the number of times my Delhi residence has targeted. When I asked @DelhiPolice officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness," Owaisi wrote on X.

Tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Owaisi wrote, "this is happening under your oversight. please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not".

"To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," he wrote further.