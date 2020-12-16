'Muslim voters not your jagir': Owaisi blasts Mamata Banerjee day after 'money' charge

Image Source : INDIA TV Owaisi hits back at Mamata's money charge allegation, says 'no man can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money'

After Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of trying to import Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in the poll-bound state to sharpen the communal polarization so that they can divide the Hindu-Muslim votes among themselves, The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief on Wednesday said never was a man born who can buy him with money and asked the TMC chief to worry about the defections from her party.

Owasi said, "Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us."

Never was a man born who can buy Asaduddin Owaisi with money. Her allegation is baseless and she is restless. She should worry about her own home, so many of her people are going to BJP. She has insulted the voters of Bihar and the people who voted for us: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM https://t.co/mT1fe7piii pic.twitter.com/8rfWq5eSk3 — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2020

Taking to Twitter, the leader also said Mamata has insulted the voters of Bihar and that she is trying to divert all her anger on him but she has not yet encountered a real Muslim. He further said muslim voters are not Banerjee's "jagir".

"So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters” Muslim voters aren’t your jagir," he tweeted responding to the Trinamool chief's remarks.

So far you’ve only dealt with obedient Mir Jaffers & Sadiqs. You don’t like Muslims who think & speak for themselves. You’ve insulted our voters in Bihar. Remember what happened to parties in Bihar that kept blaming their failures on “vote cutters”

Muslim voters aren’t your jagir https://t.co/CFTfkXe9hu — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) December 16, 2020

After putting up a good show in the Bihar assembly elections, the AIMIM had announced that it will contest in next year's Westr Bengal assembly polls. In the recently concluded Bihar polls, the AIMIM won five seats in the Muslims dominated Seemanchal region on the border of West Bengal.

AIMIM is a B-team of the BJP': Mamata Banerjee

Addressing a rally on Tuesday, Mamata claimed that the saffron party was spending crores of rupees to bring in AIMIM from Hyderabad.

"To divide the Muslim votes, the BJP is spending crores of rupees to bring in a party from Hyderabad. The plan is that BJP will eat into Hindu votes, and this Hyderabad party will eat into Muslim votes. In recent Bihar elections, they did the same thing. This party is a B-team of the BJP," Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Jalpaiguri.

Owaisi’s party has been very active in Muslim dominated districts like Murshidabad and North Dinajpur and party leaders are confident of securing victory in North Bengal which has 54 seats with strong Muslim presence in at least 10 constituencies.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal assembly are due in April-May next year.

