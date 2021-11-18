Asaduddin Owaisi files complaint against Wasim Rizvi over remark on Prophet Mohammed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has filed a complaint against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi over his remark on Prophet Mohammed. Owaisi along with his party leaders met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint against Rizvi.

Owaisi in his complaint accused Rizvi of making objectionable statements against Prophet Mohammed in his book.

"The book, written in Hindi, uses objectionable language against Islam and its followers. The content of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Mohammed and abide by Islamic tenets," Owaisi said in the complaint.

He alleged that Rizvi's statements are aimed at creating enmity against Muslims in the country.

The Hyderabad MP urged the police to take action against Rizvi on the 'charge of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and others and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony'.

Owaisi later tweeted that an FIR has been registered and case has been entrusted to SI, Kamatipura police station.

