Exclusive: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi downplays BJP's big win in GHMC polls

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with India TV after Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) results said that he salutes to the people of the old city who stood by the composite culture of the city and did not fall for Hindu-Muslim divide. In the GHMC polls, TRS emerged as the single largest party with 55 seats, BJP saw a huge jump in its seats from 4 to 48 while AIMIM bagged 44 seats.

Speaking on BJP's performance, Owaisi said that it was able to fill the political vacuum left by other parties but undermined performance saying that it won't stand in competition in state's assembly election. Owaisi mentioned GHMC is a part of Telangana but mainland Telangana has a regional aspiration with a different political demography. KCR reflects all of these. TRS is a formidable force in mainland Telangana. KCR should think about the result. He's an able politician.

Owaisi while speaking on assembly election in West Bengal, scheduled to take place next year, said, "As far as Bengal (West Bengal polls) is concerned, we will discuss, take a decision and then tell you."

Responding to the charge that his party is vote-cutter, Owaisi said they will fight elections, losing or win depends on the voters... with such allegations in fact, our resolve to fight election and party will get more strong.

