Arvind Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad today

Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat: Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local AAP leaders and welcome new members to the party on the second day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are due later this year, he said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Ahmedabad Published on: September 13, 2022 9:58 IST
Image Source : ARVIND KEJRIWAL (TWITTER). Arvind Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting in Ahmedabad today.

Highlights

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting in Ahmedabad on Tuesday
  • Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local leaders
  • The AAP claims to have emerged as a prominent challenger to the ruling BJP in the state

Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (September 13) and also make a "guarantee" announcement, an AAP functionary said.

Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local AAP leaders and welcome new members to the party on the second day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are due later this year, he said.

The AAP claims to have emerged as a prominent challenger to the ruling BJP in the state.

On Monday (September 12), Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal held town halls with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and businessmen in Ahmedabad.

He also had dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's house in Ghatlodia area of the city.

During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs. 

(With PTI inputs) 

