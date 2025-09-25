Arvind Kejriwal to get accommodation soon? Here's what Centre tells Delhi High Court The Centre has assured the Delhi High Court that Arvind Kejriwal will be provided appropriate accommodation within ten days. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

New Delhi:

The Centre on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it will provide appropriate accommodation to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal within ten days. The assurance was given before Justice Sachin Datta, who noted that issues related to allotment of government residences must be resolved without delay. The court was hearing a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party seeking directions for allotment of a bungalow to Kejriwal after he vacated his Flagstaff Road residence earlier this month.

Solicitor General's assurance

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court, "He will be allotted the appropriate accommodation within 10 days from today. You may record my statement." The submission came in response to the court's observation that the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi had already indicated that the matter would be resolved soon.

Debate over type of accommodation

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, argued that the accommodation given to Kejriwal must not be downgraded from his previous entitlement. "It has been a Type 7 or 8. They cannot downgrade me to a Type 5. I am not favoured. I’m not Bahujan Samaj Party," he said.

The court responded, "If you are not happy, don’t take it. The solution lies in you having a conversation with the SG." To this, the Solicitor General quipped, "Aam Aadmi never fights for type 8." Mehra countered, "All this sloganeering was appropriate at elections, this is court."

Court's observations

Justice Datta said that he has recorded the submissions and will pronounce the order later, while stressing that the issue of housing allotments needs to be resolved systematically. "The practice of Ministry has to be noted. Not just this time for politician but to non-politician as well. It is an issue that has to be resolved," the court observed.

The court further said that Kejriwal and the AAP would be at liberty to approach the government again if he is not satisfied with the accommodation allotted.

When did Kejriwal vacate CM house?

According to the petition, Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4, 2024, after resigning as Delhi chief minister. Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House.

(With PTI inputs)

