Kejriwal to visit Singhu border to show solidarity with protesting farmers

Image Source : PTI This October 2020 image shows Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar protesting the recently passed farm laws

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to visit the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) today, where the farmers are protesting against the Centre's farm laws. The chief minister will also be accompanied by other ministers of the Delhi government, who will inspect the arrangements made by the government for the farmers. At the Singhu border, Kejriwal is expected to talk to the protesting farmers and will later address the media as well.

The Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmers' organisations on December 8 against the new agri laws.

Announcing the party's support, Kejriwal had said all AAP workers across the country will support the nationwide strike and appealed to all citizens to support the farmers.

"The Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call made by farmers on December 8. AAP workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and participate in it," Kejriwal had tweeted.

8 दिसंबर को किसानों द्वारा किए गए भारत बंद के आह्वान का आम आदमी पार्टी पूरी तरह से समर्थन करती है। देश भर में आम आदमी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ता शांतिपूर्ण तरीक़े से इसका समर्थन करेंगे। सभी देशवासियों से अपील है की सब लोग किसानो का साथ दें और इसमें हिस्सा लें https://t.co/xNseuxjtFO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 6, 2020

AAP leader and Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said all volunteers and workers will participate in the strike to support the farmers.

"This is not just the farmers fight but the fight for all countrymen. India is an agricultural country and if farmers are unhappy then the country is affected. I appeal to all to join the protest," Rai said, in a video message.

Hardening their position, agitating farmers on Friday announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 and said they would occupy toll plazas on that day if their demands for repealing the agri-marketing laws are not met.

Talks between farmer leaders and Union ministers have turned out to be futile so far.

The farmers have rejected the Centre's proposal of amending the laws and have instead demanded that a special session of parliament be called to repeal the laws.

Latest India News