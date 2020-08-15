Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal's message for Delhi on 74th Independence Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished the country on the occasion of 74th Independence Day, at an event celebrated at the Delhi Secretariat. He paid his tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. He said that it is the day of remembering people who, in the last 73 years of freedom since 1947, made huge sacrifices for the nation on the borders to maintain its sanctity and freedom.

While also praising the two crore people of Delhi for their efforts in controlling Corona, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that it is because of the resolve of the people that the Delhi Model of battling Corona is being discussed all over the country and around the world.

At the function, he also announced the provision of oxygen concentrators for regulating the oxygen levels of the patients. Reiterating his stand on strengthening the economy of Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has taken and will be taking various steps to get the economy back on track.

He said that taking the step further, a job portal was launched, reduced the diesel prices while resolving the challenges being faced by industrialists. He also assured the people that the subsidies of the Delhi government on electricity, gas, water, etc will continue in the future as well.

Independence Day was celebrated at the Delhi Secretariat today, with the chief guest of the program being Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendra Jain, and all cabinet ministers of the Delhi government, senior IAS, IPS officers including MLAs attended the program. Besides, the seven Corona warriors, who have risked their lives in the line of helping virus-infected patients, were also special invitees at the event.

We pledge towards building the India of the dreams of the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Congratulating the people on Independence Day, Arvind Kejriwal said, "Every year, this day, we celebrate Independence Day, and today is the day of remembering the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of our country.

Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqullah Khan, Subhash Chandra Bose, and thousands and lakhs of other freedom fighters who sacrificed a lot for the freedom of the country from Britishers. Today is the day of remembering those people who have struggled all their lives for this freedom. Mahatama Gandhi, Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and many others who sacrificed their careers and families for the freedom of the country. Today is also the day of remembering those people who, in the last 73 years of freedom since 1947, gave huge sacrifices for the nation on the borders to maintain its sanctity and freedom.

A few days back, we heard that our 20 soldiers were martyred on the Indo-China border. In the last 73 years, countless soldiers have lost their lives on the borders while protecting our country. Today, when we breathe in the open air and move and live freely, we forget how many soldiers must have lost their lives for the freedom we have today. We remember all those soldiers today, we honor them and salute them.

We also realize that all the people who fought the battle for the freedom of the country, they had dreams. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh had also stated that his motive was not only sending foreigners back but also building a country with good education, optimum healthcare, equal rights, respect for farmers, and labourers. And it is our duty to contribute and pledge towards building an India of their dreams."

When pollution was rising in the country and all over the world, it was decreasing in Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "We celebrate Independence Day every year in Chhatrasal Stadium. Corona pandemic has spread all over the world, and the whole world and our country are struggling with Corona, due to which we had to celebrate Independence Day here.

The situation in Delhi today is under control. I want to congratulate the two crore people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have achieved big victories in the last few years. In the last five years, when pollution was increasing in every city and every country in the world, Delhi was the only state in India to have reduced pollution. The pollution levels were reduced by 25% in 2019 from what they were in 2015. We are not satisfied because we have to take many steps along with the people of Delhi to further reduce pollution. When pollution was rising in the country and all over the world, it was decreasing in Delhi."

"In the last five years, the two crore people of Delhi have controlled dengue. I remember that in 2015-16, more than 15,000 people were infected by dengue and around 60 people lost their lives because of it. But in 2019, the people of Delhi collectively started a program against dengue, and there was not even a single dengue death," he added.

Today, the Delhi Model of the people of Delhi is being discussed all over the country, the situation of Corona in Delhi is under control: CM Arvind Kejriwal

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I remember that in June, many people were leaving Delhi because Corona had widely spread in the city and many feared coming to Delhi. There was fear among the people but in a few weeks, the two crore people of Delhi have controlled the situation with their resolve, hard work and dedication. We have a long way to go, we have not won the battle. Whatever steps we are taking are towards the direction of controlling Corona but we are in a much better position today than where we were today two months back which has reduced the fear among people.Today, the Delhi Model of the people of Delhi is being discussed all over the country, and the Delhi Model has become a case study all across the world. The Delhi Model is the togetherness of all the people, all organizations, all institutions, and all governments, and it is the result of this togetherness and collectivity that the situation in Delhi is under control."

I want to thank the people of Delhi, who have contributed to controlling the Corona situation in Delhi

CM Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Delhi who have contributed to controlling the situation in Delhi. "We want to thank the central government, civil society organizations, religious organizations, doctors associations and NGOs, and all others who participated. I want to thank the Corona warriors who are also present here today, our doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, police officers, civil defense volunteers, sanitation workers, who have helped people and saved lives," he added.

Delhi thought about fighting Corona with a scientific approach, came up with various new initiatives and efforts

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that in the fight against Corona, Delhi has come up with various new initiatives and efforts. The whole situation was well-thought-out and was discussed with various health experts. One important prevention against Corona that Delhi came up with was Home Isolation. He said, "We saw and read the stories of Italy, London, New York, and various other countries, and observed that people went to hospitals after getting infected but did not get beds there. We heard about instances in Italy and New York where patients were just lying on the roads and there were not enough beds despite being such developed nations.

Whoever was infected, was taken to the hospital and the number of patients getting infected was limitless. The serious patients were lying on the roads. Then we decided that the beds should be reserved for serious patients, and patients were mild or no symptoms will be treated at their homes. It does not mean that we were shying away from our responsibilities. We created a team of doctors who called the patients every day and enquired about the parameters of their condition. After a few days, we sent Oximeters free of cost to every home isolation patient so they can constantly monitor their vitals and make sure they get help like getting to the hospital in case their symptoms get serious."

We are going to send oxygen concentrators to the homes of the patients whose oxygen levels stoop down to lower levels even after recovery

"We also found some patients who, after coming home fully recovered, lost their lives because their oxygen levels stooped even after being Corona negative. We are going to send oxygen concentrators to the homes of the patients. The home isolation model of the Delhi government helped reserve a lot of beds for serious patients and many beds got vacant because of it. Now people want to be treated in their homes. In many states, people are not getting tested because they do not want to be sent to quarantine centres for 14 days after getting tested positive," said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Delhi government is the only government to provide an assistance of Rs 1 crore on the death of a Corona warrior

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is the only government to announce an assistance of Rs 1 crore on the death of a Corona warrior. If a Corona warrior gets infected and loses his/her life while serving the people of Delhi, financial assistance of Rs 1 crore is given to their families by the Delhi government. "There is no monetary value attached to the lives of the people, they are invaluable to their families, but this gave the Corona warriors assurance that there is a government that takes care of them, and if they are working for the people of the country by risking their lives, the government is also working for them. I received messages from various doctors and CDV associations, saying that they now feel they are working as a team and not working separately or on somebody's instructions. It instilled them with a feeling of togetherness," said the CM.

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "Delhi has given the concept of plasma to the entire country. Delhi was the first state where plasma trials were conducted, and Delhi was the first state where a plasma bank was created. More than 750 patients have received plasma and their lives have been saved. Many such efforts were taken because of which the situation is under control. But there are many challenges ahead of us because of Corona."

Our biggest challenge now is to get the economy of Delhi back on track, I am sure we will overcome this challenge as well

Stating that the biggest challenge in front of Delhi is its economy, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that people have to get the economy back on track. He said, "The people of Delhi have worked together and took over many worst challenges collectively, and I am sure we will overcome this challenge as well. We have started a job portal, a job bazaar on which employers and companies who have jobs and employees who need jobs, both meet. During the lockdown, many people, especially migrants, left Delhi and went back to their hometowns. Many factories were shut down due to the lockdown. When the lockdown was lifted, I spoke to many factory owners who told me that around 35 people used to work in their factories, and now only 3-4 people are working there. They were unable to find the required labour and staff. On the other hand, there were people who lost their jobs and were unable to find the right jobs. There were job providers, and job seekers, the only issue was matchmaking, which was sorted out through this job portal. The day this job portal was started, I believed that I would be very happy even if 10000-15000 people find jobs through the portal. Starting from just 3-4 days after the launch and until now, there are around 8.5 lakh vacancies on this portal, and around 10 lakh job seekers have registered on the portal. Around 8500 companies have registered on the portal."

CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is the first government in the country to have reduced the price of diesel by Rs 8 in an instant. He said, "I do not think any other government has done that. I think this will also affect the inflation rate and will aid in taking the economy forward. In the last few days, I have held a long discussion through a video-conference with various industry associations and businessmen of Delhi. We have received some great suggestions from them and we are working on those suggestions. Before that, we were not fully aware of the challenges being faced by industrialists but now that we do, the Delhi government will take many steps in the coming days to strengthen the economy of Delhi. In the same way, I am going to hold discussions with the traders and merchants of Delhi in the coming days, we will also resolve all the challenges faced by traders and I am sure that we along with the people of Delhi will bring the economy of Delhi back on track."

"I am happy that despite the revenue of Delhi got drastically reduced, we did good financial management and did not let our subsidy get affected during the crisis. The people were doubtful that the government might take away the subsidy on free electricity, free water, free rides for women, etc. The subsidies that the Delhi government was providing before Corona, they were being provided even during the time of Corona crisis, and they will continue even in the coming days," he added.

Till the time we are sure, we are not going to open schools. The safety and health of your children are very important to us

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "In these distressing times of Corona, we heard the good news in the middle of it. The students of Delhi broke the records in the history of education in our country. The students of Delhi government schools have received 98% results in CBSE 12th Board exams. We could not imagine that this would happen. These students have shown that nothing is impossible. I have received several messages from the parents of these children, asking us to not open schools right now. I want to assure the parents that we care about your children as much as you do. Till the time we are sure, we are not going to open schools. The safety and health of your children are very important to us."

We will start the 10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute campaign again in the first week of September this year, so that people of Delhi remain safe from dengue

CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "The monsoon season has arrived, and every year after the monsoon, dengue comes. We should not forget dengue while fighting Coronavirus. We did not let even a single death happen due to dengue last year, and this year too, we will not let even a single death happen due to dengue. The 10Hafte10Baje10Minute campaign that started last year, we will start it again in the first week of September this year, so that people of Delhi remain safe from dengue."

These five people were honoured in the Independence Day program

1-Assistant Superintendent Prakash Chand Sharma

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal honoured Assistant Superintendent Prakash Chand Sharma. Prakash Chand Sharma joined the Prison Department in 1984 as a warder. He was promoted to head warder in 2005 and he became assistant superintendent in 2015. He has always been a dedicated worker. He has always completed his duties within the stipulated time frame. He has always made efforts for the welfare of the prisoners. He has made a special contribution towards the literacy program in the jail. He was awarded the President's medal for the Corrective Services by the CM.

2- Head Warder Om Prakash

Head warder (Roll Number 652) Om Prakash took over the charge of Head Warder in Delhi Prison in 1996. He attracted everyone's attention with his dedication and distinguished service. During the agitation of Anna Hazare in Delhi he did not let the adverse situation become uncomfortable with the help of his skills. His behaviour has been admirable by all the prisoners. His enthusiasm shown during training at the National Informatic Center was laudable. He has not taken any medical leave so far. Om Prakash was awarded President Correction Service Medal in 2013. He was also honoured on Republic Day 2019.

3-Head Warder Shripal Das Singh

Shripal Das Singh joined the Prison Department in 1996 as warder. He became head warder in 2014. The prisoners were always encouraged to get technical education and higher education. He played a key role in successfully implementing the 'read and study' program in jail. He also collected works by various NGOs in a book called Helping Hand. He played a key role in the musical therapy of detainees. Today he was awarded the Presidential Corrective Service.

4-Head warder Mohinder Singh

Mohinder Singh joined Delhi Prison as a warder in 1996. He was promoted as a head warder in 2014. After being appointed in the jail store, he handled the store register in a great manner. On 31 March 1998 and 1 April 1998, when the supplier of milk suddenly stopped supplying milk in jail number one, the entire jail administration was tense. His courage and intelligence ensured providing milk to 12 thousand prisoners and the reputation of the prison was saved from tarnishing. The Director-General of Prisons awarded him for this work. Due to his efforts, 450 prisoners completed the training of atta chakki. The Prison Administration awarded him for this work. He was nominated by the jail administration for the Panchavati Yoga Ashram and the Nature Cure Center and is now he is putting it into practice in the jail. Today he was awarded the Presidential Service Correctional Medal.

5-Head Warder Rabendra Singh Visht

Head Warder Rabindra Singh Bisht joined the Prison Department in 1996 as a warder. He extensively participated in all the corrective works being conducted in the jail. He served in the Central Jail No. 2, providing distinguished services. The transfer of prisoners from Central Jail to Rohini and Mandoli Jail, the task of preparing the list of proposed prisoners on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2018 or to stop any illegal activity in the jail, he always played an important role. The internal administration of the prison has been instrumental in enforcing the rules. In the past, he has been awarded in 10 commendation rolls and 4 citations and he also won several times cash prizes by senior officers. Today, the Chief Minister has awarded him the President's Correctional Medal.

