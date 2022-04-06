Follow us on Image Source : ANI Buoyed by Punjab win, Arvind Kejriwal urges Himachal voters to bring 'Kranti'

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was also present.

Kejriwal called for 'Kranti' in Himachal Pradesh citing Punjab's recent victory as an example.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi where he called for 'Kranti' citing Punjab's recent victory as an example. Newly-inducted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accompanied him during the roadshow. Praising Mann's leadership, Kejriwal claimed that corruption ended in Punjab in just 20 days, ever since Mann held CM post.

"We're common people, we don't know how to do politics. Instead, we know how to work for people, build schools & end corruption. We've ended corruption in just 20 days in Punjab since Bhagwant Mann became the CM. Now 'Kranti' should happen in Himachal Pradesh too." Kejriwal said.

With AAP wanting to come to power in the third state, Kejriwal claimed that corruption needed to be eradicated from Himachal Pradesh, "just like AAP did in Delhi and Punjab."

Mandi is the home constituency of incumbent Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Elections in Himachal are due later this year along with Gujarat. At the same time, AAP has also announced to contest the Simla Municipal Corporation elections.

This is the first time AAP has entered the hilly state where it has been a two-party contest (BJP and Congress) for a long time.

Latest India News