Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.

Pankaj Gupta was re-elected as National Secretary and ND Gupta was re-elected as National Treasurer during Aam Aadmi Party's National Executive Meeting today.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.

ALSO READ: ​'If you come to me asking for posts...': Kejriwal's strong message to partymen

Latest India News