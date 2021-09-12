Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.
Pankaj Gupta was re-elected as National Secretary and ND Gupta was re-elected as National Treasurer during Aam Aadmi Party's National Executive Meeting today.
The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.
