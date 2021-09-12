Sunday, September 12, 2021
     
Arvind Kejriwal re-elected as Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor

Party leaders Pankaj Gupta and N D Gupta were elected as secretary and party treasurer, respectively.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2021 12:49 IST



 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was re-elected as the national convenor of the AAP at the national executive meeting of the party on Sunday, according to sources.

Pankaj Gupta was re-elected as National Secretary and ND Gupta was re-elected as National Treasurer during Aam Aadmi Party's National Executive Meeting today.

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party had elected a new 34-member executive body, which included Kejriwal, on Saturday.

