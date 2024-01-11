Arvind Kejriwal postpones Goa visit due to Republic Day preparations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Goa tour to assess AAP’s preparations for Lok Sabha elections has been postponed owing to Republic Day preparations, party sources said on Thursday.

Kejriwal was supposed to leave for Goa on Thursday for a two-day visit. "Delhi CM’s Goa tour has been postponed due to Republic Day preparations. Now, he will leave for Goa next week," a party source said.

Earlier, Kejriwal was scheduled to embark on a two-day visit of Goa on January 11 to assess the AAP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections during which he would have held meetings with party workers during his visit. "The two-day Goa visit is for assessing the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. He will also interact with party workers," a source said.

He also announced Vasava as the party's candidate from the Bharuch constituency. On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party leaders Kejriwal and Mann addressed a rally in Vasava's support in tribal-dominated Netrang area of Gujarat's Bharuch district where the Delhi CM said jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava will be the AAP's candidate from Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in the general elections due in a few months.