Image Source : ANI Requested Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi Metro as COVID-19 situation under control now: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the AAP-led Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow re-opening of Delhi metro in a phased manner, on a trial basis as coronavirus situation in Delhi is unde control now. Addressing the media, the chief minister said, I am happy that with the help of everyone, the COVID-19 situation in the national capital is under control now. The way Delhi has been dealing with COVID-19 situation is being discussed in the country as well as across the world."

"We imposed lockdown in Delhi only once, and then gradually resumed work across fields from June 1 onwards. Probably, Delhi is the only city where lockdown hasn't been imposed again, as we understand work and COVID management can go hand-in-hand," he added.

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,450 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 1,61,466 while the death to rose to 4,300. The tally includes 1,45,388 recovered cases and 11,778 active cases.

