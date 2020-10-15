Image Source : FILE Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to reduce air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there are one crore vehicles registered in the city.

"We're launching a campaign 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' to tackle air pollution. There are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi. According to experts, even if 10 lakh vehicles turn off ignition at traffic signals, then 1.5 tonnes of PM10 will reduce in a year," said Delhi CM Kejriwal

If 30-40 lakh vehicles come on the road every day and keep idling at traffic signals, it increases air pollution levels in the city, Kejriwal said.

