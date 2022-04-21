'Vote for them if you want riots': Kejriwal launches AAP's Karnataka 2023 campaign with attack on BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI K'taka: Kejriwal slams BJP, says 'Vote for them if you want riots, vote for me if you want schools'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a swipe at BJP as he addressed a convention of farmers, women, and youth at the National College Ground in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Taking a dig at the state government, he said, "If you want rioters and bullies, vote for them and if you want schools and hospitals, vote for me." Kejriwal also called upon all farmers of the country to join AAP, as he said that country cannot be happy until all farmers are.

Boasting the Delhi model of governance, Kejriwal said, "4 lakh students came from private schools to govt schools this year. Medical treatment for 2Cr people is free in Delhi. Earlier, there were power cuts for 8 hours, now people get electricity supply for 24 hours with zero bills."

Further taking a dig at BJP, he implied that the party causes riots in the country. Referring to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, "If you give reward to the murderers, how will the country progress?"

His address in Bengaluru came ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka slated for 2023. He said that AAP formed a government in Delhi, then in Punjab, and now it is time for it to come to power in Karnataka as well.

"Delhi's school model and hospital model is such that it could not happen in 75 years, a record 4 lakh children have taken admission in government schools by cutting admission from private schools. Education, healthcare, electricity, water, and transport for women is free in Delhi", he said.

