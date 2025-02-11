Kejriwal to hold meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, party MLAs shortly

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday holds a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and party MLAs from the state at the Kapoorthala House in the national capital. As per the latest update, Mann has arrived at the Kapoorthala House in Delhi to meet the former Delhi CM. In the meeting, Kejriwal, along with Mann and MLAs, will discuss the Delhi Assembly election results.

The meeting comes two days after the Aam Aadmi Party's rout in Delhi, where the BJP is set to form the government after a gap of more than 26 years. While the BJP won 48 seats in the 70-member House, the AAP secured 22, and the Congress drew a blank in the polls held on February 5.

Before the elections, the entire Punjab unit of AAP, including Mann, Cabinet ministers, MPs and MLAs, aggressively campaigned in Delhi for the AAP nominees. They spoke about the works done in Punjab, including giving 50,000 government jobs, free 300 units of power, opening 850 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' on the lines of Delhi's 'Mohalla Clinics', and buying a private thermal power plant.

Mann, who was the party's star campaigner, took out roadshows in Delhi to showcase his government's works to seek votes for the AAP candidates. The defeat in Delhi has come as a blow for the AAP with the opposition leaders predicting a similar "downfall" for the party in Punjab, where just three of its 13 nominees won the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The AAP stormed to power in Punjab in 2022 by winning 92 seats in the 117-member House.