Image Source : PTI PM Modi wishes Delhi CM on his 52nd Birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took Twitter and wished Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on his 52nd birth anniversary. The Prime Minister also prayed for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted.

Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage