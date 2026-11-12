Arvind Kejriwal gets death threat in Lawrence Bishnoi's name, Rs 7 crore ransom demanded

According to police, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received a threatening phone call and a WhatsApp message from the accused, who identified himself as a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 7 crore from Kejriwal.

Based on the MLA's complaint, Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act. The investigation has been assigned to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station.

Police are examining call records, IP logs and location data linked to the mobile number used by the accused to establish the identity and whereabouts of the caller. Meanwhile, Jarnail Singh has sought adequate security for Kejriwal and his family.

Punjab Police intensifies crackdown on gangsters

Separately, Punjab Police, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), continued its statewide crackdown on gangster networks, conducting targeted raids at identified locations across the state.

During the operation, police conducted 406 raids, arrested 87 people and apprehended two proclaimed offenders. With these arrests, the total number of people arrested since the launch of the anti-gangster campaign has reached 83,529, police said.

The police reiterated their commitment to dismantling organised criminal networks and ensuring public safety across Punjab.

In a related development, Harry Boxer, whose real name is Harichand Jat and who is allegedly an active operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was detained by US authorities in California on November 7. The action followed inputs from the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Special Task Force (STF).

Originally from the Bamsur area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, Boxer allegedly played a key role in running the gang's extortion network from abroad.

He reportedly earned the nickname 'Boxer' after learning the sport during his stay in Jaipur. He initially prepared for competitive examinations and also worked as a boxing coach before allegedly entering the world of organised crime.

With ANI inputs

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