Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya for 'Ram Lalla Darshan' on October 26

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for 'Ram Lalla Darshan' on October 26 ahead of Diwali, said the CMO on Saturday.

The Chief Minister earlier announced that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forms the next government in Punjab, it will provide free electricity upto 300 units and assured uninterrupted supply. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Punjab, made six promises to the people of the state, saying free health benefits will be provided to the public in hospitals. He also assured that public hospitals will be upgraded to offer better treatment.

"If our government is formed in Punjab, we will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost, we have done this in Delhi. We will provide 24 hours electricity, and have done it in Delhi," Kejriwal said while addressing the media in Ludhiana.

"All medicines, tests, treatments, and operations would be entirely free of cost if his party came to power in the state," he said.

