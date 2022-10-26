BJP, Cong hit out at CM Kejriwal's statement over printing image of gods, goddesses on currency notes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The ruling BJP and Congress have taken a dig at Kejriwal's statement mentioning that the printing of the pictures of Gods and Goddesses on currency notes will 'improve the economic situation of the country.'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has landed himself in trouble after his appeal to PM Narendra Modi to put images of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on Indian currency notes. The ruling BJP and Congress have taken a dig at Kejriwal's statement mentioning that the printing of the pictures of Gods and Goddesses on currency notes will 'improve the economic situation of the country.'

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was quick to retort to the statement saying AAP leaders have only abused Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the past and that they are doing whatever they can at the moment for 'face-saving.' 'On one side they abuse Hindu gods and goddesses and on the other side they say such things around polling time,' said Tiwari.

Adding further comments he said, "Their party leaders, the party's Gujarat state unit President, and AAP ministers have abused Hindu gods and goddesses and have said many things but they are still in the party. Now, what will they do in upcoming polls? So for their face-saving, they are coming up with new conspiracies."

Meanwhile, leaders of the Congress party have also come out in the open against the Delhi CM. Calling Kejriwal's statement as 'vote politics,' Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said, "He is B team of BJP and RSS. He doesn't have any understanding. It is his vote politics. If he goes to Pakistan he can also say that I am Pakistani, so vote for me,'' Dikshit told ANI.

Earlier today in a media address the Delhi CM in his media address had said, "It is my appeal to the Centre to include the pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on Indian currency notes along with Gandhiji. It will improve the economic situation of the country... We can all see that our economy is not recovering. We all want India to become a developed country...But all efforts will be only successful when there will be gods and goddesses grace on us."

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Govt should print Lakshmi, Ganesha pics on currency notes, says Kejriwal; '...for sake of votes', BJP responds

Latest India News