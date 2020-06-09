Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes COVID-19 test; leaders wish him speedy recovery

Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal undergoes COVID-19 test

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal underwent coronavirus test on Tuesday after he developed COVID-19 like symptoms and complained of sore throat and mild fever. Following this, he had cancelled all meetings scheduled since Sunday and gone into self-isolation.

The Delhi chief minister has a history of diabetes and is reportedly on insulin and other medications. Kejriwal is now under self-isolation on doctor's advice. He had complained of sore throat and mild fever on Sunday afternoon. Doctors have advised him to avoid meetings and stay isolated.

"Arvind Kejriwal was complaining of fever and sore throat since yesterday, after which he isolated himself at his residence. He will undergo COVID-19 test Tuesday. He is also diabetic," senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

“I pray to God that everything is fine and he recovers very fast and returns to work,” he added.

Meanwhile, politicians, cutting across party lines, have wished a speedy recovery to 51-year-old Kejriwal.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too wished for his speedy recovery. "I have read several media reports on @ArvindKejriwal Ji going into self-quarantine because of symptoms of fever and sore throat. I wish for his speedy recovery & hope he joins back public service soon," tweeted Banerjee.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Kumar Gupta telephoned Kejriwal and enquired about his well-being.

"On hearing about Arvind Kejriwal feeling unwell, I spoke to him and asked about his well being. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," he tweeted.

BJP member and former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra, meanwhile, said: "Wish you a speedy recovery. I hope the COVID-19 test results come out negative".

Kejriwal has been pro-active in leading Delhi's fight against coronavirus. Yesterday, Kejriwal carried out a press conference to update the media about the coronavirus situation in Delhi. He informed about the opening of malls and religious places in the national capital from June 8.

He has also taken the decision in the last few days to reserve Delhi government hospital beds for the citizens of Delhi except for those hospitals which carry out speciality surgeries.

