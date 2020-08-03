Image Source : TWITTER/@ARVINDKEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal gives Rs 1 crore help to family of departed corona warrior doctor

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave Rs 1 crore help to family of corona warrior doctor who contracted infection himself and passed away. Dr Joginder Chaudhary was a Junior Resident Doctor in Delhi's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and Medical College. Dr Chaudhary's family met Kejriwal at his official residence.

Kejriwal expressed grief over the untimely death of Dr Joginder Chaudhary.

Dr Chaudhary was found coronavirus positive on June 27. He was admitted in Ambedkar Hospital. However, as his health did not improve, he was shifted to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital and then Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on July 8. He received treatment for almost a month. But unfortunately. he passed away.

"Dr Joginder Chaudhary, who was working in Delhi Government hospital treated coronavirus patients neglecting his own health. He passed away recently due to coronavirus infection. We have given his family help of Rs 1 crore. We will extend all possible help to the family in future," tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

दिल्ली सरकार के अस्पताल में तैनात हमारे कोरोना वॉरिअर डॉ. जोगिंदर चौधरी जी ने अपनी जान की बाज़ी लगाकर मरीज़ों की सेवा की



हाल ही में कोरोना संक्रमण से डॉ चौधरी का निधन हो गया था, आज उनके परिजनों से मिलकर 1 करोड़ रुपए की सहायता राशि दी। भविष्य में भी परिवार की हर सम्भव मदद करेंगे pic.twitter.com/b44dVyYyaY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 3, 2020

The Delhi CM said that life cannot be measured in rupees but the help extended by the government will bring some relief to the family.

