Arvind Kejriwal chairs high-level meet as Delhi records all-time high Covid-19 cases

CM Kejriwal chairs high-level meet as Delhi records all-time high Covid cases.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. The meeting was attended by top ministers and Delhi government officials.

"Held a review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government hospitals. I urge everyone to cooperate," the CM tweeted soon after the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal had termed the situation in the national capital as very serious and appealed to people to co-operate. The AAP leader once again asked Delhiites to assist the government in flattening the Covid-19 graph as he asked them to follow the protocols that are in place amid the skyrocketing cases.

"Don’t rush to the hospital unless it is necessary," he tweeted and pleaded those eligible to take the vaccine.

The daily coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 10,000-mark for the first time on Sunday.

Earlier, the CM had dropped hints that the lockdown could be imposed again, stating that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the situation worsens.

"Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," he had said.

Earlier, an ANI report has said that the Delhi government, in a media release, stated that in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the city, it has been decided to designate an increased number of beds the hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspected cases of the infection at nine government hospitals.

These hospitals include Lok Nayak Hospital (LNJP), where beds are to be increased from 300 to 1,000. At Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, the number of reserved beds is to be increased from 50 to 100 while at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital (GTB) Hospital it is to be hiked to 500.

"Further, MD/Directors of all the above-mentioned COVID hospitals must upgrade the number of beds indicated against their hospital with immediate effect and logistics required, if any, may be sourced by using powers delegated under section 50 of the Disaster Management Act," the order stated.

"54 large private hospitals, having bed strength of 100 beds or more, are to reserve at least 30 per cent of their ICU beds or double the occupancy as on April 5, whichever higher and 30 per cent of their ward bed capacity or double the occupancy, whichever higher for COVID-related treatment," the government said in another order ensuring that the treatment of non-COVID critical patients is not compromised.

