New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister amid massive protests over NEET paper leak and said the central government was forced to 'bow down' in front of the people, especially the youth and the GenZ.

Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, said Pradhan's resignation is a victory for democracy in India and it will repose the faith of the people in constitutional values. He, however, called for a revamp in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to stop paper leak incidents in India.

"Congratulations to everyone, particularly the youth and the GenZ. Your efforts have paid and Dharmendra Pradhan has finally resigned," Kejriwal said in a video he posted on his X (previously Twitter) account.

"This is a huge victory for democracy. People had lost their faith in democracy and they were forced to beg in front of the government. But the government was forced to bow down. This is huge victory for the democracy. I hope the government will revamp the NEET system, so exam leaks can finally be stopped in the country," he said.

Other AAP leaders also hailed Pradhan's resignation, with senior leader Gopal Rai also demanding that all students who were allegedly arrested and detained in Bihar and Gujarat should be released immediately.

Speaking at a press conference in the national capital, the former Delhi minister said the Centre will soon have to take a decision on how they want to proceed, otherwise it will spread across Gujarat and other states.

"The central government is trying to suppress the movement by using police and arresting the youth leaders protesting. While on one hand, the BJP government says they want to resolve this by talking but in reality protestors are being arrested in Gujarat," Rai said.

Prahdna resigned earlier in the day amid Cockroach Janta Party's protests in Delhi over NEET paper leak, saying he was disturbed to see what was happening across India over the past few days. The CJP has welcomed Pradhan's resignation and called it a victory for India's democratic and constitutional values.

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