Gujarat next: AAP CMs Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to hold roadshow in Ahmedabad today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Today, Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the 'Tiranga Yatra'.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann will hold a roadshow in Gujarat's Ahmedabad today. Both Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders will attempt to promote their party and test its potential in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The event is part of the duo's two-day visit to the state. "The two-kilometre roadshow, which we are calling Tiranga Yatra, will cover Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part," Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said on Friday.

Today, they will first visit Gandhi Ashram in the morning and then reach Nikol area of the city in the afternoon to lead the 'Tiranga Yatra'. On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya.

Against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit asked city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders.

"Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear some people may attack our leaders here too.

So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here," Sorathiya told reporters.

(With PTI Inputs)

Latest India News