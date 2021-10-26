On Ayodhya visit, Kejriwal offers prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ayodhya: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal being felicitated while performing 'Aarti' at Saryu Ghat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday offered prayers to Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Addressing the media after the prayers, Aam Aadmi Party National conveyer said, "We have a special Cabinet meeting scheduled for tomorrow to include Ayodhya to the list of religious places under the free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens in Delhi."

Earlier today, Kejriwal offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

On Monday, Kejriwal performed an 'aarti' on the banks of the Saryu river in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya and said that it was an honour to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, where his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to take the poll plunge next year. He also shared a video of the 'aarti' on Twitter.

"(I) had the good fortune of taking part in the 'aarti' of mother Saryu in Ayodhya," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

He was given a yellow robe by seers after the 'aarti' was over.

"It's an honour to have got the opportunity to come to the birthplace of Lord Ram," Kejriwal told the gathering, adding that he wants every Indian to have this honour.

The entire country was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation has improved now and with the grace of Lord Ram, Goddess Saryu and other Gods, the country will get rid of the pandemic, he said.

"Today, I pray with folded hands to all Gods and Goddesses to get rid of the pandemic," he added.

"I am junior in age and experience and the people listening (to me) are senior to me.

The AAP had announced last year that it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party formally kicked off its poll campaign in September this year with its senior leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh offering prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi shrine in the temple town of Ayodhya.

The party had also taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya from the 18th-century mausoleum of Nawab Shujaudaulah to the Gandhi Park.

The AAP has promised that it will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost to all domestic consumers, waive outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and ensure 24x7 power supply in Uttar Pradesh if it is voted to power in the next year's elections.

The AAP will contest all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | BJP hatching conspiracy to disrupt Arvind Kejriwal's Ayodhya visit: AAP's Sanjay Singh

Latest India News