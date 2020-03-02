Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi CM Kejriwal announces Rs 1 cr honorarium to IB officer Ankit Sharma

A week after Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's death in Chandbagh area, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Rs 1 crore honorarium to IB staffer. Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle to announce relief to Sharma's family.

"Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally mutilated during the riots. The nation is proud of him. Delhi government has decided to give an honorarium of Rs 1 crore and job to a member of his family. We pray for his soul," posted Kejriwal.

अंकित शर्मा IB के जाँबाज़ अधिकारी थे। दंगो में उनका नृशंस तरीक़े से क़त्ल कर दिया गया। देश को उन पर नाज़ है। दिल्ली सरकार ने तय किया है कि उनके परिवार को 1 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और उनके परिवार के एक व्यक्ति को नौकरी देंगे। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 2, 2020

Sharma went missing on February 25 after violence broke out in the Chandbagh area of northeast Delhi. His fished body was found in a drain on February 26. According to his autopsy, Sharma was stabbed around 400 times during the riots and thrown into the drain.

