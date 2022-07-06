Arvind Kejriwal announces 'Mega Shopping Festival' in Delhi beginning January 2023

Wednesday, July 06, 2022
     
Addressing a digital presser, CM Kejriwal announced that the 30-day festival will be held from 28 January 2023 to 26 February 2023.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash New Delhi Updated on: July 06, 2022 13:15 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Shopping Festival: Claiming that there would be a 'huge boost in the economy,' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced a 'Mega Shopping Festival' in the national capital at the beginning of the year 2023. 

Addressing a digital presser, CM Kejriwal announced that the 30-day festival will be held from 28 January 2023 to 26 February 2023. 

Giving out the details about the mega event Kejriwal highlighted that there would be heavy discounts on all items, 200 concerts in 30 days will be organised along with special food walks. "Great news for employment, business and economy in Delhi. In the beginning of the year 2023, Delhi will host a world-class "Delhi Shopping Festival," Kejrwal added.

This will create 1000s of jobs and would give a huge boost to the economy, Kejriwal claimed.

