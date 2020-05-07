Image Source : PTI Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore ex-gratia for constable who died of COVID-19

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the death of a Delhi Police constable due to coronavirus and said his family will be provided with an ex-gratia of Rs one crore. "Amit ji did not care for his life and kept serving us Delhi people. He got infected with corona and passed away. I pay homage to his sacrifice on behalf of all Delhi people. An ex-gratia of Rs one crore will be given to his family," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi government has declared an ex-gratia of Rs one crore in case of death of any of its employees discharging duties at the frontline of fight against COVID-19.

Family of the deceased constable will be the first to receive the honorarium of the government scheme during the pandemic.

Delhi BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir said he will take care of the constable's minor son as his own.

The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of complete education of Amit's son, he said.

"The administration failed him. The system failed him. Delhi failed him. We can't bring Constable Amit back, but I assure that I will look after his child like my own. GGF will take care of his complete education," Gambhir said in a tweet.

The 31-year-old constable, who hailed from Sonipat, was posted at Bharat Nagar Police Station in northwest Delhi, police said.

On Tuesday evening, when the constable reported that he was feeling uncomfortable, he was immediately taken to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where he was declared brought dead, said a senior Delhi police officer.

The report from RML hospital is awaited but the result from the test facility in Ashok Vihar confirmed that he was coronavirus positive, he said.

The constable is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son, he added.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage