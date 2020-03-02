Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army rescues 111 civilians stranded at 14,000 feet

Image Source : ANI Army rescues 111 civilians stranded at 14,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh

In a major humanitarian evacuation operation, the Indian Army has rescued 111 stranded locals and tourists from an altitude of approximately 14000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh. The drive was launched on February 29, where two teams of the Indian Army, along with their medical staff and recovery vehicles, worked throughout the night of March 1 to help the stranded civilians.

The people, included women and small children, were stranded in heavy snow at Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh in sub-zero temperatures while travelling in their vehicles.

The locals and tourists in distress were also provided with hot tea, snacks and food at the site by the Army personnel.

The Chief Minister's Office, which was also monitoring the situation, complimented the Indian Army for their timely and effective response.

