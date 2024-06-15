Arunachal Pradesh: CM Pema Khandu allots portfolios to council of ministers | Know details

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu in a cabinet meeting

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Saturday, distributed portfolios among ministers who were sworn in on Thursday, with Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein receiving the Finance portfolio and Mama Natung being assigned Home. The council of ministers was sworn in on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will oversee the Finance, Planning, and Investment departments, as well as Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economics & Statistics, Power, and Non-Conventional Energy Resources, according to an order issued by state Chief Secretary Dharmendra.

Mama Natung will look after the Home Ministry, along with Inter-state Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering & Water Supply, and the Department of Indigenous Affairs.

Chief Minister Khandu will manage all departments not assigned to the deputy chief minister and other cabinet ministers.

BJP state president will look after Health Ministry

BJP state unit president Biyuram Wahge has been allocated the Health & Family Welfare and Water Resources departments. New cabinet member Nyato Dukam received Commerce and Industries, Labour & Employment, and Information, Public Relations, and Printing departments. Gabriel D Wangsu, also new to the cabinet, will oversee the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Dairy Development, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies, Legal Metrology, and Consumer Affairs departments.

Wangki Lowang, a minister in the outgoing cabinet, has been assigned Environment & Forests, Geology, Mining & Minerals, and the Department of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding departments.

Former speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona, another new cabinet member, will handle the Education, Rural Works, Parliamentary Affairs, Tourism, and Libraries departments.

Balo Raja has been given Urban Affairs, Land Management, and Civil Aviation portfolios, while Kento Jini will manage Law, Legislative and Justice, Social Justice, Empowerment & Tribal Affairs, and Sports & Youth Affairs departments.

Ojing Tasing has been tasked with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperation, and Transport departments. Dasanglu Pul, the lone woman minister, has been entrusted with the Women & Child Development, Cultural Affairs, and Science & Technology departments, as per the order.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Pema Khandu becomes Arunachal Pradesh CM for third time in a row, Chowna Mein takes charge as Deputy