Arunachal: Classes from Nursery to standard 8 suspended in all govt, private schools due to... | Check DATES

Arunachal Pradesh: All the Government and Private Schools (Nursery to Class-VIII) under the jurisdiction of Capital Itanagar are suspended with effect from July 25 to July 29. According to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar, the decision has been taken as a preventive measure against the spread of conjunctivitis.

"A report has been received from the District Medical Officer, Itanagar Capital Complex, Naharlagun vide letter No.MED/DSU-ICC/2023 dated Naharlagun the 23 July 2023 to the effect that Conjunctivitis cases have been reported at various schools of Capital, Itanagar since last 5 (five) days, and after survey conducted by the DSU, ICC team, it has been observed that conjunctivitis is highly contagious and spreads rapidly amongst groups irrespective of any age," an official notification reads.

"And whereas, it is expedient to break the chain of transmission in order to contain the further spread of infections amongst the students' community and amongst the denizens of Capital, Itanagar," it added.

"Now therefore, in view of the above as a preventive measure, all the Government/Private Schools (Nursery to Class-VIII) under the jurisdiction of Capital, Itanagar are hereby suspended for a period of 5 days w.ef 25 to 29 July 2023," the notification read.

