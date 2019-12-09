Arun Shourie stable, to be discharged soon: Pune hospital

Image Source : NARENDRA MODI/TWITTER PM Modi meets Arun Shourie at Pune hospital/File Image

Former Union minister Arun Shourie is stable and will be discharged soon, a senior official at the private hospital in Pune, where the former BJP MP is undergoing treatment, said on Monday. Shourie, 78, has been undergoing treatment at the hospital since December 1 after he fell and suffered a head injury during a stroll near his bungalow in Lavasa, around 60 km from Pune.

Shourie is stable and will be discharged from the hospital in the next couple of days, the official said.

"He is fully conscious and considering improvement in his health, will be discharged in the next two days," he said.

On Sunday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Shourie at the hospital.

"In Pune, I met former Union Minister Arun Shourie Ji. Enquired about his health and had a wonderful interaction with him. We pray for his long and healthy life," the PM tweeted later.