Monday, August 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Nation remembers Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary; 'Miss my friend', says PM Modi

Nation remembers Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary; 'Miss my friend', says PM Modi

Remembering former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, "I miss my friend a lot." Arun Jaitley had died at Delhi's AIIMS last year.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2020 9:05 IST
Arun Jaitley
Image Source : PTI

Leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary

Remembering former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, "I miss my friend a lot." Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an old video highlighting the contributions made by Arun Jaitley as a political leader. 

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary," Modi wrote on Twitter. 

Sharing the video, PM Modi further wrote, "Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory."

In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying that he regretted not being able to pay his last respects when Arun Jaitley, the former-finance minister, died. PM Modi was in the UAE at the time of his death last year. 

Arun Jaitley had died at Delhi's AIIMS last year. 

Rich tributes were paid to Arun Jaitley by several other senior leaders from the BJP on Monday. 

Here's how leaders paid tributes to Arun Jaitley

Remembering close friend Arun Jaitley, India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma on Twitter said, "Brilliant #ArunJaitley was always there to defend his leader, his government and his party. He admired and believed in Narendra Modi’s ability to run the country. He rejoiced Modi’s emergence as a world leader. I’m aware that @narendramodi too misses his friend Arun."

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Rajnath Singh

Rohan Jaitley

B.S. Yediyurappa

Biplab Kumar Deb

Pratap Sarangi

Harsh Sanghavi

Poonam Mahajan

Arun Jaitley on Aap Ki Adalat: Full Episode

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X