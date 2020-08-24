Nation remembers Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary; 'Miss my friend', says PM Modi

Image Source : PTI Leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary

Remembering former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley on his first death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said, "I miss my friend a lot." Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared an old video highlighting the contributions made by Arun Jaitley as a political leader.

"On this day, last year, we lost Shri Arun Jaitley Ji. I miss my friend a lot. Arun Ji diligently served India. His wit, intellect, legal acumen and warm personality were legendary," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Sharing the video, PM Modi further wrote, "Here is what I had said during a prayer meeting in his memory."

In the video, the Prime Minister is heard saying that he regretted not being able to pay his last respects when Arun Jaitley, the former-finance minister, died. PM Modi was in the UAE at the time of his death last year.

Arun Jaitley had died at Delhi's AIIMS last year.

Rich tributes were paid to Arun Jaitley by several other senior leaders from the BJP on Monday.

Here's how leaders paid tributes to Arun Jaitley

Remembering close friend Arun Jaitley, India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma on Twitter said, "Brilliant #ArunJaitley was always there to defend his leader, his government and his party. He admired and believed in Narendra Modi’s ability to run the country. He rejoiced Modi’s emergence as a world leader. I’m aware that @narendramodi too misses his friend Arun."

मेरे दोस्त अरुण जेटली को गए एक साल हो गया. इस दौरान एक भी दिन ऐसा नहीं गया जब कई कई बार उनको याद न किया हो. उनका प्यार, उनके विचार, राष्ट्र जीवन में उनका योगदान हर रोज़ उनके होने का अहसास कराता है. इसीलिए लगता है वो यहीं कहीं हैं. हमारे पास, हमारे साथ. #ArunJaitley — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) August 24, 2020

Amit Shah

Nirmala Sitharaman

Rajnath Singh

Rohan Jaitley

B.S. Yediyurappa

Biplab Kumar Deb

Pratap Sarangi

Harsh Sanghavi

Remembering a guiding light and a visionary leader Shri #ArunJaitley Ji on his death anniversary.



Poonam Mahajan

