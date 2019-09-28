Article 370: SC sets up 5-judge Constitution bench, hearing to begin on October 1

Supreme Court/File Image

The Supreme Court on Saturday set up a five-judge Constitution bench to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Constitution bench headed by Justice N V Ramana will begin hearing on October 1.

The bench will hear the petitions that have been filed to challenge the validity of the Modi government's decision of scrapping the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution.

Besides hearing the petitions challenging Article 370, the Supreme Court was also hearing a bunch of petitions that demand an end to restrictions on movement and communication imposed in the Kashmir valley.

The petition against the scrapping of Article 370 was filed by advocate ML Sharma, National Conference MPs Mohd Akbar Lone and Justice (rtd) Hasnain Masoodi have challenged the changes made in the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir by the Centre. They have also been joined by former IAS officer Shah Faesal and former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid, among others.

The communication blackout was imposed on August 5, ahead of Parliament scrapping Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The shops and establishments have been largely shut down in the Valley. The people have not opened their businesses in most areas since the lockdown.

