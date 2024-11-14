Arsh Dalla case: Canadian court bans broadcast of trial of Khalistani terrorist after India's extradition call

Follow us on Image Source : X Khalitani terrorist Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla

A Canadian court on Thursday ordered that there will be no broadcast or publication or electronic transmission of court proceedings of the trial of Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla and co-accused Gurjant Singh. Dalla is the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

An Ontario court passed the order after the Canadian government counsel moved an application in the court, requesting to restrict the coverage of court proceedings. Subsequently, the court ordered that the ban would be in effect till the trial was over.

India demands extradition of Dalla

The development comes hours after India said it will pursue an extradition request with Canada for Dalla, following his arrest. Dalla was reportedly arrested by the Canadian Police late last month. Dalla was designated in India as a terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request.

"Given Arsh Dalla's criminal record in India and his involvement in similar illegal activities in Canada, it is expected that he will be extradited or deported to face justice in India," he added.

"We have seen media reports circulating since November 10 on the arrest in Canada of proclaimed offender Arsh Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, the de-facto chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force," Jaiswal said.

"Canadian print and visual media have widely reported on the arrest. We understand that the Ontario Court has listed the case for hearing," he added.

Jaiswal was replying to media queries regarding the arrest of Dalla.

"He was designated in India as an individual terrorist in 2023. In July 2023, the Government of India had requested the Canadian government for his provisional arrest. This was declined," he added.

Jaiswal said India had provided additional information in the case to the Canadian authorities.

