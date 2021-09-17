Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arrested terrorist Osama's uncle surrenders in Prayagraj, being taken to Lucknow

Humaid-ur-Rehman, who is a relative of Osama, one of the terrorists arrested by the Special Cell, surrendered in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Friday. He is now being taken to Lucknow. Meanwhile, a team of the Delhi Police Special Cell has also left for Lucknow and he will be brought to the national capital on transit remand.

The Delhi Police was looking for Rehman, after it recently busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of six men, including two Pak-ISI trained terrorists.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Sheikh (47) alias ''Sameer'', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

All the six arrested accused, including Osama and Qamar, were produced at a Delhi court and have been taken on 14 days' police remand for further interrogation.

Jamil Khatri (28), a resident of Rae Bareli, and Imtiaz Ali (38), a resident of Pratapgarh, were detained on Wednesday in connection with the probe by police.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Pak- trained terror module's sinister 'hit the economy hard' plan

Latest India News