Around 31 lakh defence pensioners onboarded on SPARSH platform: Defence Ministry

The Defence Ministry announced on Saturday that out of a total of 32 lakh defence pensioners, nearly 31 lakh have been successfully onboarded onto the System for Pension Administration - Raksha (SPARSH) platform, with their pensions being directly credited to their bank accounts.

Launched in October 2020, SPARSH is part of the 'Digital India' initiative, aimed at providing a comprehensive, transparent, and efficient solution for managing defence pensions, including the sanctioning and disbursement of pensions to armed forces personnel and defence civilians across the country.

To assist veterans and their families, especially elderly individuals and those living in remote areas without internet or computer access, Raksha Pension Samadhan Ayojans (RPSAs) are being held at various locations to address any issues, the ministry said in a statement.

"Approximately 31 lakh out of 32 lakh defence pensioners have been successfully onboarded onto the SPARSH system, and their pensions are now being directly credited to their bank accounts," the statement added.

Between January and December 2024, seven RPSAs were held in different regions across the country. Additionally, over 90 SPARSH outreach programs were conducted by the Defence Accounts Department (DAD) during the same period to assist veterans and their families. Department representatives also participated in Ex-Servicemen (ESM) rallies, Navy veteran meets, and Air Force veteran conclaves organized by the Indian defence forces across the nation.