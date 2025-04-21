Army veterans outraged after IAF officer assaulted in Bengaluru: 'Does he have to learn every language?' Indian Air Force Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife Squadron Leader Madhumita were assaulted in a road rage incident in Bengaluru.

Army veterans have voiced strong condemnation over the alleged assault of IAF Wing Commander Aditya Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita, in Bengaluru. What began as a road rage incident reportedly turned into a conflict over language. Veterans are now raising concerns about whether defence personnel should be expected to learn the local language of every state they are posted in.

Army veterans on Bengaluru road rage incident

In a post on X, former Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General (retd) KJS Dhillon pointed out that a defense officer is typically posted to 10-15 different states throughout their service. He questioned whether it is necessary for these officers to learn the language of each state before they can lay down their lives protecting the nation, including its people.

"Banglore - Always knew it as a beautiful city with wonderful ppl living in peace & harmony. A defence forces officer gets posted to 10 - 15 states during his service … Does he have to learn the language of each state before he lays down his life protecting his Nation including the people of that state?" he said.

Major Manik M Jolly (retd) expressed his concern, stating that the "speak Kannada" issue is really getting out of hand. "This - speak Kannada- thing is really getting out of hands ! A serving Wing Commander posted in DRDO, Bangalore was attacked viciously now. Soldiers serve across the nation doing their duties. It’s shameful that a state would treat them this way," he wrote on X.

"Absolutely shameful. But just saying so won't do. The culprits have to be brought to book and an example set. Also the Centre needs to consider legislating on methodology to control and eliminate such regional and linguistic fanaticism. Enough is enough," said another army veteran.

Wing Commander Aditya Bose and wife assaulted

Wing Commander Bose shared a video and information about the entire incident. However, the Bengaluru police arrested the accused in the case.

According to Wing Commander Bose, the incident was reported on April 18, 2025, while the couple was en route from the DRDO colony in CV Raman Nagar to the airport when a biker allegedly stopped their car and began hurling verbal abuses in Kannada. After this, the situation escalated when the biker noticed the DRDO sticker on their vehicle, leading to further derogatory remarks directed at both him and his wife, Bose said.

After he came out of the car to address the confrontation, Bose was reportedly struck on the forehead using a key by the biker, resulting in profuse bleeding. He also stated that other individuals on the road joined the initial attacker, with one person picking up a stone and hitting him on the head.

As the violent incident unfolded, the officer recorded a video while he was injured, his face and neck covered in blood.

The wing commander in the video said: "A bike came from behind and stopped our car. The guy started abusing me in Kannada. When they saw the DRDO sticker on my car and said 'You DRDO people' .. . they also abused my wife. The moment I got out of my car, the biker hit me with a key on my forehead, and there was blood."

He also stated that he stood at the scene, shouting and questioning how citizens could treat a member of the armed forces in such a way. He also expressed resentment, pointing out the irony of being attacked despite serving in the defense of the nation.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Bengaluru police took note of the incident and were working to verify the details. Moreover, the police were also trying to establish contact with the victim to investigate further.

