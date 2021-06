Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE 3 Army jawans die as vehicle falls into gorge near Indo-China border in Sikkim

In a tragic incident, at least four army jawans died on Wednesday after their vehicle fell into a gorge near Indo-China border in Sikkim. Three others suffered injuries in the accident.

"Four Army personnel lost their lives while two others were injured when their vehicle fell in a gorge on the Nathu La-Gangtok road in Sikkim," army officials said.

READ MORE: Direct flight services between Delhi and Sikkim commence

Latest India News