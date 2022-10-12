Army to procure electric light vehicles, buses, bikes for peace stations

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Various factors unique to the Indian Army’s employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments were considered to arrive at a definite time-bound road map.

India has emerged as one of the leaders to exceed global targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 2070. Many projects are being implemented to reduce carbon emissions and dependency on fossil fuels.

The Introduction of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is considered one of the effective steps to reduce Carbon Emissions and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. Govt of India’s policy of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Hybrid & EV (FAME) I & II have given a tremendous boost to infrastructure development for sustaining the EV eco-system in India.



Indian Army has put into the plan a roadmap to induct EVs wherever possible considering the operational commitments which will significantly reduce carbon emissions dependency on fossil fuels. Various factors unique to the Indian Army’s employability, remote locations of employment and operational commitments were considered to arrive at a definite time-bound road map.



What will be the support infrastructure?

​In order to support a viable EV ecosystem in the Army, the following support infrastructure is being established:-

EV charging points in the parking lots of offices / residential complexes for onboard charging. ​These EV charging stations will have at least one fast charger and two to three slow chargers.

Electric circuit cables, Transformers with adequate load-bearing capability based on the anticipated number of EVs per station.

Solar Panel Driven charging stations are also planned in a phased manner to bring the carbon footprint of these EVs ​to near zero.

The number of Electronic Vehicles the Army is planning to launch

​Keeping in view the necessity and employability of EVs over various terrains, the Army will equip few units located in Peace Stations with EVs sequentially. Around 25 percent of light Vehicles, 38 percent of buses and 48 percent of motor cycles of the select units/formations will be changed to EVs with adequate charging infrastructure.

Procurement of EVs in the Army

As per plans, the existing deficiency of Buses will be fulfilled by procuring Electric Buses for select Peace Establishments for initial exploitation. An Open Tender Enquiry (OTE) for procurement of 60 Buses (Electric) along with 24 Fast Chargers will soon be floated.



Operational role of the EVs

The operational role of the establishments during operations and number of vehicles required to be shed for their operational role were given due consideration while working out the requirement. These EVs will establish the right momentum for setting up the ecosystem for further induction of EVs in the Armed Forces.



Apart from these, Army has already started using EVs as part of Civil Hired Transport (CHT). Stations like Delhi Cantonment have already established charging stations to support EVs being hired or inducted subsequently. At Delhi Cantt, a No of charging stns is also open to civilians. Considering the pace of greener initiatives being adopted by the Government, efforts to reduce the dependency on fossil fuels, it is necessary to adapt to the changing environment.



In April 2022, the Indian Army organised a demonstration of available EVs to the Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh where Electric Vehicle manufacturers from Tata Motors, Perfect Metal Industries (PMI) and Revolt Motors showcased their EVs and briefed about the enhancement in technology and range of operation achieved during past few years.

