In a tragic incident, at least nine Indian Army soldiers lost their lives and one sustained injury after their vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in Ladakh on Saturday. According to officials, the incident occurred at least seven kilometres short of Kyari town.

"The troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh. Many troops have suffered injuries also in the accident," said Defence officials in Ladakh.

More details are awaited

