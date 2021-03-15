Army recruitment scam: CBI books 23, including Lieutenant Colonel, Major and others

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI The CBI carried out searches at Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments at several locations across India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday carried out searches at 30 locations across the country in connection with the Army recruitment scam. The agency has also booked 23 people, including Lieutenant Colonel, Major, Naib Subedar, Sepoy and others.

The CBI carried out searches at Base Hospital, Cantonment, other Army establishments, civilian areas in Kapurthala, Bathinda, Delhi, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati, Jorhat and Chirangon.

Sources said the agency has recovered several incriminating documents during the searches. The documents are being further scrutinized.

The CBI action comes following allegations pertaining to bribery and irregularities in the recruitment of officers and other ranks through Service Selection Board (SSB).

