Image Source : PTI Army officer attached to College of Military Engineering in Pune asked to self-quarantine

An Army officer attached to the College of Military Engineering in Pune has been asked to self-quarantine after he showed symptoms of flu, sources said on Wednesday. The wife of another officer at the institute has also been asked to self-quarantine. Both of them are yet to be tested for coronavirus, they said.

Officials said that as a precautionary measure, at some places officers are being quarantined after returning from leave while at other locations body temperature is being checked to see whether they have any symptom of infection.

The Army has already asked its officers to avoid non-urgent travel to contain the spread of coronavirus infection within the forces. In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, Army sources said on Wednesday as the total number of cases in India rose to 147.

Also Read: Follow basic guidelines to keep coronavirus at bay: Sachin Tendulkar urges people to act responsibly

Also Read: Coronavirus outbreak: 22 lakh COVID-19 deaths in US, 5 lakh in UK, predicts British study