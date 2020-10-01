Army jawan killed in Pak firing in J-K's Poonch

Image Source : PTI Representative image

An Army jawan was killed on Thursday during ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Another soldier was injured in the firing.

According to a defence spokesperson, the Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors on Wednesday night. The Indian Army retaliated in a befitting manner, he added.

Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed in the firing from across the border, the spokesperson said.

"The general officer commanding of the White Knight Corps and all ranks salute braveheart Lance Naik Karnail Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district on the night of September 30, and offer condolences to his family," he said.

According to reports, another jawan was injured in the firing in the Krishna Ghati sector and has been hospitalised.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage