Shocking! Army jawan dies after being pushed under train by TTE in Uttar Pradesh

Army jawan dies after being pushed under the train by TTE in Uttar Pradesh

Army Jawan dies: In a shocking news reported from Uttar Pradesh, a soldier on the Indian Army died after being pushed under the train allegedly by a Traveller Ticket Examiner (TTE) at the Bareilly junction.

According to a Government Railway Police (GRP) official, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Sonu Singh who was a resident of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh.

Ajit Pratap Singh, inspector in-charge of GRP Bareilly, said the jawan's body was handed over to his family after the autopsy on Thursday, November 24. He further said a case has been registered against TTE Supan Bore, based on the complaint filed by subedar Harendra Kumar Singh.

The deceased jawan, posted with the Rajput battalion in Jaipur, was allegedly pushed from the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express on Platform Number 2 of Bareilly Junction railway station on November 17.

According to subedar Singh's complaint, Sonu was going to Delhi and had got down from the train at the Bareilly station to fetch a water bottle at around 9.15 am. In his complaint, the Subedar further said that Sonu's one leg was severed and the other was badly crushed.

Earlier, the Railway officials claimed Bore pushed the army man in a fit of anger after an argument broke out between them over the ticket.

"Doctors performed three surgeries on Sonu Singh at the military hospital, but on Monday, his severely damaged leg also had to be amputated.

During this, he remained unconscious and died on Wednesday evening," inspector Ajit Pratap Singh said.

He further added that TTE Bore still remains at large and four teams have been dispatched to arrest him. He has been booked under culpable homicide case.



