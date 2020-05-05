Army Hospital R&R in Delhi Cantt reports 35 coronavirus positive cases

Several coronavirus cases have been reported from Army Hospital R&R in Delhi Cantt.

At least 35 coronavirus positive cases have been reported at Army Hospital R&R in Delhi Cantt on Tuesday. Among 35 who have been found positive include 2 medical officers, 3 nursing officers on duty, 2 nursing assistants and rest of them are patients of a particular ward. The patients have been shifted to an isolation ward established at base hospital Delhi Cantt and the medical staff has been quarantined. The total number of contact traced people are around 85 who have also been quarantined.

India on Monday reported its highest ever spike with over 3,900 coronavirus cases as total positive patients toll has now crossed 46,000-mark. Delhi has also allowed relaxation in the third extended phase of the lockdown after MHA on Friday announced that shutdown in the country will be extended for two more weeks.

The relaxation in the lockdown has come in a way as standalone shops including essential, non-essential will re-open in Delhi after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a couple of days ago in a presser said that it was now time to re-open Delhi.

The national capital also saw liquor shops re-opening on Monday however several shops were force shut by the police after people in huge numbers rushed to liquor shop.

Meanwhile, Delhi has so far witnessed 4,898 coronavirus cases including 1,431 recovered while 64 have sucummbed to the deadly diseases. Cases in India have been on rise as at present the nation records 1,000--1,500 average COVID-19 cases per day, although doubling rate has slowed down.

