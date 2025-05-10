'Army fully prepared to defend India's sovereignty, integrity': Indian Armed forces stern message to Pakistan India announced a ceasefire with Pakistan on its terms, as the Armed Forces reaffirmed full preparedness and issued a strong warning against any future aggression or misinformation.

New Delhi:

Following the official announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after four days of escalating hostilities, the Indian Armed Forces held a press conference on Saturday evening, delivering a stern message to Pakistan while reaffirming the country's full military preparedness.

Colonel Sophia Qureshi, representing the Indian Army, stated unequivocally that the Indian Armed Forces are fully ready to defend the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity. “The Indian Army is completely prepared to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India. We remain alert and ready for any operation necessary to safeguard the nation,” she said.

India rejects Pakistan's false claims

Colonel Qureshi strongly refuted Pakistan's recent claims that its JF-17 fighter jets had damaged India’s BrahMos missile base and S-400 air defence systems. “These claims are entirely false. No damage has occurred to any of our strategic military assets,” she emphasized.

She also dismissed Pakistan's disinformation campaign alleging attacks on Indian airbases in Sirsa, Jammu, Pathankot, Bathinda, Naliya, and Bhuj. “These reports are fabricated and baseless. All our airbases are fully secure,” Qureshi clarified, adding that India, in its retaliatory actions, took utmost care to avoid targeting civilian structures, including places of worship.

Air Force strikes on Pakistani bases

Providing further insight into India’s air operations, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh disclosed that several key Pakistani airbases had been hit in the counterattacks. “Our precision airstrikes have caused significant damage to Pakistan’s Skardu, Jacobabad, and Bholari airbases. Their air defence (AD) systems and radar infrastructure were also critically damaged, severely compromising their aerial surveillance and defence capabilities,” she stated.

Ceasefire on India's terms, But restrictions continue

The ceasefire, reached on India’s terms, was officially announced by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri earlier in the day. He stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to cease all military actions across land, air, and sea starting at 1700 IST. However, India has made it clear that it will continue to maintain restrictions on Pakistan across key sectors — including water sharing, trade, diplomatic channels, and financial transactions.

Indian Navy, Air Force pledge vigilance

Representing the Indian Navy, Commodore Raghu R. Nair underscored the military’s joint resolve. “Following coordinated understanding between the Army, Navy, and Air Force, we stand fully committed, vigilant, and prepared to defend the motherland’s sovereignty. Every act of aggression by Pakistan has been met with decisive strength, and we will respond the same way to any future escalation,” he said.

“We are ready to launch any necessary operation to defend the nation,” he added, underlining India's unified military posture.

A fragile peace with a firm message

While the ceasefire offers temporary relief from rising tensions, the Indian military's statements underscore that peace will be maintained only if Pakistan refrains from provocation. India remains watchful, asserting that future threats will be met with forceful and immediate retaliation.

In the words of Colonel Qureshi: “India will not tolerate misinformation, false propaganda, or any aggression. Our forces remain strong, alert, and fully prepared.”