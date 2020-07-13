Army Chief Naravane visits India-Pakistan border, review security preparedness

Image Source : INDIA TV Army Chief visits India-Pakistan border, review security preparedness

Indian Army Chief MM Naravane on Monday visited forward areas along the 198 kilometer-long India-Pak international border in the Jammu region to review the security scenario and preparedness of troops.

The Army Chief was received in Jammu by Lt Gen RP Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj Gen VB Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Cmde AS Pathania, AOC, Air Force Station Jammu.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in Jammu-Pathankot region. @Whiteknight_IA @adgpi @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/jtKUB0rgiw — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) July 13, 2020

The COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure, and internal security matters. The Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas.

Meanwhile, he interacted with the field formation Commanders and troops on the ground during the visit. The General also visited the forward areas of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj Gen YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.

The COAS reinstated the fact of ‘Zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists. He further highlighted that all agencies of the services and Government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by our adversaries.

The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation.

He also commended the efforts of all the formations of Western Command in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the ongoing ‘Op Namaste’.

