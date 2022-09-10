Army Chief on 2-day visit to Ladakh amid disengagement of troops

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems.

The Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the situation of the security in eastern Ladakh, just two days after both Indian and Chinese forces started the disengagement process from Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area.

According to exclusive information received by India TV, a 20-day long exercise of the Indian Army named Parvat Prahar will take place. The purpose of PArvat Prahar is to convert the Indian Army's Strike Corps into Mountain Strike Corps.

The exercise featured a display of operational capabilities by artillery guns and other key weapon systems. The Chief General of the Indian Army, Manoj Pandey, and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Dwivedi were briefed about this entire exercise.

Image Source : INDIA TVAt present, about 50,000 soldiers of the Indian Army are deployed in and around the 824-km Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Commander of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta and other senior officials apprised Gen Pande about the overall security situation including the ongoing disengagement process in Patrolling Point 15, they said.

They were even told about how the Army had prepared strategically to fight China's Order of Battle. Gen Pande is scheduled to visit Siachen on Sunday. At present, about 50,000 soldiers of the Indian Army are deployed in and around the 824-km Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

The Indian and Chinese armies on Thursday announced that they have begun to disengage from the Patrolling Point 15 in the Gogra-Hotsprings area of eastern Ladakh, marking a significant forward movement in the stalled process to pull-out troops from the remaining friction points in the region where the two sides have been locked in a stand-off for over two years.

